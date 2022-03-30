“It’s hard for me to talk about it: I was sick and I went to the hospital. It was hard, but now I’m healed and I’m working hard to get back to what I love, which is to play football.” Mikkel Damsgaard finally breaks the silence. He does it directly from the Mugnaini sports center in Bogliasco, where he returned after about 170 days of absence. The Dane, last season (with Claudio Ranieri on the Sampdoria bench), had been among the most important men of the team. Then a European protagonist with his Denmark: 5 games, 2 goals (one more beautiful than the other, against Russia and England) and a season ended with the dream of reaching the final with his national team, shattered one step away from the finish line. by Kane and companions. The return to Genoa coincided with the arrival of the now former Sampdoria coach Roberto D’Aversa: first 7 league games played without particular physical problems despite a suboptimal form and then… darkness.

At home

–

Speaking to SampTV, the official channel of the Sampdoria club, Damsgaard revealed that “being back is too good. I’m happy to see my teammates again, even if many have changed…”. But everyone, he assures, made him feel their affection: “I had a lot of support from my family and my teammates. A lot of guys sent me many messages and for me all this was a stimulus to work even harder. Now I’m happy because I’m fine again: in Denmark I trained with very good trainers. ” On Sampdoria: “The club was very good to me: it allowed me to go home and spend my time with family and friends. When you are hospitalized it’s nice to be with your loved ones.” Starting with D’Aversa on the bench, Damsgaard on his return to Bogliasco found Giampaolo: “We are playing well, a good football, and there is a stronger motivation: the direction is the right one”. A direction in which, soon, he too could take part: after the worst moment, the return to the field is in the sights of Damsgaard …