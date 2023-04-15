“In the face of constant attempts to bring the figure of Edoardo Garrone closer to the corporate affairs of Sampdoriawe would like to remind you of the press release dated 23 January 2023. In fact, the release clarified both the conditions – which are still the same today – for a possible commitment by the Garrone Mondini family to save Sampdoria within a pool of investors is the role played by Edward Garrone in Gianluca Vialli’s attempts to buy the Company from the current ownership”. This is what we read in a press release released today, which retraces what was already announced three months ago.

Edoardo Garrone’s press release

“In a vigilant and industrious silence I have always followed the corporate affairs of Sampdoria. I have not forgotten the sacrifices made by my family during the 12 years in which we have had the honor and the burden of having the responsibility of managing the company. I have not forgotten my words of that June 11, 2019 and the atmosphere and circumstances that led up to that moment. It was therefore normal for me, also due to the relationship of mutual esteem with Gianluca Vialli, to answer “present” when he asked me to help him in his attempts to acquire Sampdoria in 2019, supporting him in the negotiations and committing myself with him to subscribe a share of the investment together with other important international subjects. You will all remember the continuous “on and off” and raises of Massimo Ferrero, who they brought Gianluca Vialli after almost a year and two attempts to withdraw the important offers (..)”.

“When Alessandro Barnaba, in the first days of October 2022, asked me to meet him because he was interested in evaluating the acquisition of UC Sampdoria with his fund Merlyn Partner I was happy first to help him better understand the general context and then to listen and evaluate his plan. The proposal of the Merlyn Fund was characterized by a very serious industrial plan for the rescue of the club and the relaunch of the team and envisaged a series of conditions for its realization and the observance of a precise timing (..). The proposal of Barnabas and Merlyn Partners was not taken into consideration nor by the owners who evidently have other objectives but certainly not those of saving the company and relaunching the team, nor by the CDA which with its refusal condemned to bankruptcy what was the last, the only and the best solution capable to guarantee a positive future for Sampdoria. Instead, many confused hypotheses have been spread, not clarified and never verified by various subjects (including the banks involved) which have generated a climate of unjustified false hopes, thus hiding the true state of health of Sampdoria (..) “.

“In the presence of serious, sustainable projects designed only for the good of Sampdoria, within a pool of investors, we have been there (first with Vialli and then with the Merlyn Fund) and we may be there in the future too”.