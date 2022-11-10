Genoa – Dejan Stankovic has already called it “the match of a lifetime”: after three consecutive defeats Sampdoria on Saturday challenges Lecce in Marassi (6 pm) in a very delicate direct confrontation, the last chance of redemption before the stop for the World Cup.

To better prepare for the match, the classic pre-race retreat will be brought forward by one day but always in the city. This afternoon the team will train in Bogliasco and then already tonight will stop to sleep at the Ac Hotel in Corso Europa, home to the retreats that precede the home games.

Tomorrow morning the Sampdoria players will have breakfast together at the hotel, then they will be free for lunch and after finishing with Mugnaini they will meet again at the AC in view of Saturday’s match against Lecce.