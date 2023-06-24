The Sampdoria goalkeeper’s agent gave a little comment on the market rumors about the player.
Surely among the precious pieces of the rose of the Sampdoria there is Emil Audero. The goalkeeper is one of the leaders of the group and although he had to sit out the last part of the season due to an injury, he was one of the best in the unfortunate year that saw the Sampdoria club relegated to Serie B.
There are several market rumors about him that would like him to be combined with other clubs. It is difficult to predict, to date, what could be the future of the goalkeeper and also his agent, Tullio Dyedlive on Sportitaliaduring the transmission SportitaliaMarkethe didn’t want to get overwhelmed.
