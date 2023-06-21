Genoa – Filip Djuricic is no longer a Sampdoria player. The Sampdoria club announced that he “consensually terminated the economic contract relating to the rights to sports performances of the Serbian footballer”. Thus ends his second Genoese adventure, with a probable landing in Greece, at Panathinaikos who offer him an important two-year contract at the same prices he was getting at Sampdoria, i.e. 1.5 million euros a year.

Arrived in Blucerchiato for the first time in 2016, the attacking midfielder returned last summer after leaving Sassuolo when his contract expired. Djuricic had signed until 2024 with an option until 2025 but his contract included a release clause close to zero. Back from a season far below expectations, despite the great trust that the club and Dejan Stankovic have placed in him, Djuricic’s farewell was certain, also given the too high salary for Serie B. Engaged in the last week with the Serbian national team, Filip thus ends his Sampdoria experience.