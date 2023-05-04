Bogliasco. Sampdoria immediately on the field this morning after the home defeat yesterday, Wednesday, against Turin. In view of the next engagement, scheduled in Udine on Monday afternoon at 18:30, Dejan Stankovic finds Filip Djuricic who was knocked out in the disappointing match against Fiorentina at the Franchi stadium.

Differentiated training for Mehdi Leris, struggling with the shoulder subluxation remedied in Florence. Still absent is Abdelhamid Sabiri, who returned to Germany on leave on Tuesday and may have already finished his season at this point.

I also work separately for Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Gerard Yepes. Emil Audero and Nacho Pussetto continue their respective paths of recovery. An afternoon session is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday.