Genoa – This morning’s downpour didn’t spare Bogliasco either but it wasn’t enough to stop him Emil Audero engaged in training at Mugnaini. “Open showers in Bogliasco”. joked the goalkeeper who published some moments of his work session under the water on social networks.

Audero training in the rain (image taken from the goalkeeper’s Instagram page)

The season is over but the goalkeeper is continuing in the Sampdoria sports centre his recovery path after the injury to the right shoulder and the operation of last March 22nd. “I want to be ready for retirement” Audero explained to Secolo XIX a few days ago, without excluding his stay in the Sampdoria waiting to know the plans of the new ownership.