Genoa – Through a statement released in the afternoon, Sampdoria underlines its position, and its disappointment, towards the restrictions applied by the National Observatory to the sale of tickets for tomorrow afternoon's match in Reggio Emilia: “UC Sampdoria expresses its disappointment regarding the decision of the National Observatory on Sports Events which, on the occasion of Reggiana-Sampdoria, allows the sale of the guest sector of the Mapei Stadium to only residents of the Liguria Region and for the other sectors only residents of Reggio Emilia and its province.

These limitations sadden us both in terms of methods and timing. Not even two days before the whistle at the start of the match, a large number of Blucerchiati fans are in fact prohibited from taking part in a comfortable away match without any direct animosity with the home fans.

The club hopes that they will be taken in the future measures with less impact on away attendance of the Sampdorian supporters who, to date, have always shown civility by filling the host sectors of the stadiums with warmth and enthusiasm”.