Genoa – Yet another seasonal humiliation for Sampdoria unleashes the disappointment and anger of the Blucerchiati fans from the immediate post-match to the team’s arrival in Genoa. Supporters who however stood out at Arechi for the warmth of their support and for a gesture of civility much appreciated in Salerno.

Doria says goodbye to the Italian Cup, Salernitana wins 4-0 in a match without history. The only ones to be positively noticed during the match were the 208 Blucerchiati fans present at the stadium who cheered Samp on relentlessly. Their passion was appreciated by the Salerno supporters, as was the gesture of which they became protagonists at the end of the race, when they cleaned the Guest Sector.

After singing throughout the match, at the end of the match the anger towards the contested team exploded after the 4-0 when they approached the away section to thank the fans.

The protest also continued near the Sampdoria bus as the players boarded the bus heading from Arechi to Naples airport. AND some fans also waited for the team to arrive at Cristoforo Colombo, to contest the players and to express concern and disappointment to the coach Andrea Pirlo, the director of the technical area Nicola Legrottaglie and the sporting director Andrea Mancini. Having said goodbye to the Italian Cup, we need to move up in the championship: Sampdoria is third from last and on Saturday at Marassi (4.15 pm) Palermo arrives fourth in the standings.