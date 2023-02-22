Genoa – Second training session of the week in Bogliasco for Sampdoria. Dejan Stankovic’s team met at Mugnaini this morning after the restart yesterday afternoon. In addition to Gunter, Djuricic, Murillo and Sabiri also carried out a differentiated job. Absent Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto, engaged in their respective recovery procedures.

Tomorrow another morning session to continue preparing for Monday evening’s match (8.45 pm) scheduled at the Olimpico stadium in Rome against Lazio. Sarri’s team will take the field tomorrow in Romania, against Cluj (at 18.45) for the return match of the Conference League playoffs after the 1-0 success signed by Immobile.