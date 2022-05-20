The last of the championship is approaching, Sunday at San Siro against Inter. Team photos in Bogliasco today

Genoa – Penultimate training of the season for Sampdoria this morning, in Bogliasco. The Sampdoria prepare the last championship scheduled for Sunday at 6pm at San Siro against Inter who are hoping for a misstep by Milan to try to win the Scudetto at the photo finish.

Caputo, Conti, Giovinco and Sensi played specific work without training with the rest of the group. Gabbiadini continues his rehabilitation while Supryaga is absent because he is busy with the Ukraine Under 21, called up for the qualifying matches for the category European Championships.

This morning the training in the field was preceded by a long meeting in the video room. Tomorrow morning finish and departure in the afternoon to Milan. Moreover, today was also the day of the official team photo of the 2021/22 season, taken by photographer Simone Arveda.

