Genoa – Andrea Pirlo prepares for Saturday's match against Pisa but has to deal with the many physical problems that are holding back the Sampdoria players. The club's latest report shows that Fabio Depaoli and Nicola Murru continue to work separately: the two have not shown any muscle injuries but remain in doubt for Saturday.

Stop too Pajtim Kasami(right thigh resentment) e Samuel Ntanda who instead reported a slight sprain of his right knee with involvement of the medial collateral ligament: the attacker, visited by Dr. Claudio Mazzola, the club's orthopedic consultant, will be re-evaluated next week.

Recovery paths for Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Estanislau Pedrola (in Desenzano del Garada) e Ronaldo Vieira, all obviously unavailable for Saturday's match at the Arena Garibaldi. Tomorrow, Thursday, morning session at Mugnaini.