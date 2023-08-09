Genoa – Central defender arriving for Sampdoria. It’s about Daniel Ghilardi, born in 2003, from Hellas Verona. Under 20 national team with blucerchiato Montevago in the last World Cup, finished in second place, Ghilardi renewed his contract with Hellas and is now ready to become a blucerchiato.

The agreement between Sampdoria and Verona provides for a loan with the right to buy which will become mandatory in the event of promotion to Serie A. Imposing physique (189 cm tall), Tuscan, raised in the Fiorentina nursery, last season he played on loan at Mantova, in Serie C.