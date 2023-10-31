Salernitana-Sampdoria, images of the Italian Cup round of 32 Some images of the Salernitana-Sampdoria match at Arechi



Salerno – Salernitana qualifies for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup where they will face Juventus. Within the friendly walls of the ‘Arechi’ stadium the Granata team prevailed with a clear 4-0 over Sampdoria thanks to Ikwuemesi’s goal in the 28th minute, Tchaouna’s brace in the 46th minute of the first half and in the 67th minute and the goal by Cabral in the 86th minute.

Pirlo: “We are apathetic and fearful: now let’s think about Palermo”

Dark-faced, Andrea Pirlo is disappointed. The Italian Cup is not the priority, but the 4-0 defeat by Salernitana against Sampdoria is a hard lesson. «It’s normal to expect more – explains the coach – I let those who haven’t played much play, I expected to be put in difficulty, to make me understand that we made mistakes in the previous matches and instead we were too fearful, apathetic and so you face these defeats”.

There is a link between the drops in the final stages of the match and the defeat in Salerno: the reserves are not up to par. «Now we are also with 4 defenders counted – observes Pirlo – I rested those who played in Bolzano, for the defenders I wasn’t successful, I had Conti and the Primavera boy play a few minutes to get the minutes in the legs of those who will play on Saturday but the blanket is always short somewhere, but we have to move forward.” The goal now is salvation. «Yes, we wanted to have a different match here but the main objective is Saturday (against Palermo), that’s our championship, we’re in difficulty, we need to get out of it quickly. We will prepare for the match starting tonight.”

That Pirlo will follow in the stands, disqualified for one match after Druso’s red card waved by Pezzuto for «having, in the 52nd minute of the second half, when leaving the technical area, made a disrespectful expression to the referee». Two matches for the athletic trainer Bertelli, expelled “for having addressed insulting expressions to the referee”. Then Pirlo reveals: «Am I close to Salernitana? Yes, in the past I have had conversations with the president and director. Inzaghi? We had already met when he played against Genoa: great coach, we have a great relationship, he will get out of this situation quickly. World champion coaches in difficulty? Just because we’re at the beginning, it happens to everyone, then if you’re good you come out of it and continue, otherwise you do something else.”