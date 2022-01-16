Genoa – These are decisive hours for the bench of Roberto D’Aversa who this morning regularly directed the training in which also the newcomer, the defender Magnani, took part. Since yesterday afternoon, after the defeat against Torino, the club has been carrying out some reflections.

In case of technical change in pole remains Marco Giampaolo with which, however, an economic and technical agreement must be found (until June he is under contract with Turin). But other alternatives are being considered. A decision should be made within the day.

