Genoa – Decisive hours for Roberto D’Aversa’s arrival at Sampdoria. The meeting between Ferrero and the coach of the Parma is scheduled for tomorrow. The sensations are positive, if no last-minute hitches arise, he will be Claudio Ranieri’s successor. The choice of Ferrero, which lasted for more than a month, was greatly affected by the economic aspects. Decisive days also for the possible arrival of Daniele Faggiano in the Sampdoria technical area, with the role of sporting director. With Carlo Osti (signing in the next few hours) who will be the director of all the technical areas of Sampdoria.

In the meantime, Ferrero always has to deal with the challenge of the supporters. After the individual initiative (by Bosotin and Comini) of the advertising posters a few hours ago, Federclubs released a new press release “Sampdoria as a pledge, or the inadequacy of Ferrero”. In the text it is written “Ferrero is on the verge of financial collapse with his clubs and Sampdoria is again wounded, torn apart. On the one hand it is placed on the scales to calm creditors, on the other no certainty is thrown for the new season, indeed only one: the necessary austerity of accounts – austerity that does not affect the man at the helm, who while crying misery with the members and the football league an already rich salary is increased. These are the feelings of the Sampdoria fans who are witnessing an inexorable and growing havoc. Our dispute has been going on for years but the awareness that it will be difficult for the fans to get rid of him is a burden that weighs on our desire to return to love Sampdoria after a year and a half of forced distance “.

And again: “Even if it is not the fans a chase away a figure so unsuitable to run a company sport to be considered an outrage by the famous ‘filters’ of the past, our pressure in this sense must go back to being that of the past, before the lockdown. We owe it to our clubs, who constantly ask us for it, we owe it to all the Sampdorians, we owe it to ourselves “.

