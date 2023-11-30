Genoa – The dream of the first Blucerchiati goal, the nightmare of the knee that didn’t heal, the rediscovered serenity, the desire to shout for joy. Manuel De Luca is back. Ninety minutes and assists in Modena, positive impact against Spezia. The Sampdoria striker is missing the last step of his steep climb. And on Sunday in Brescia a curious appointment with destiny awaits him.

Obligatory question after what you have experienced: how are you?

«I had a small muscular problem at the start of the championship and last year I was out for the whole season but the injuries are behind me, I just lack a bit of continuity, you get your condition by playing, but it’s getting better and better».

What happened to her last season?

«Thinking back I have shivers, only me, my family, my girlfriend and those who were close to me know what I went through. I underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, many complications emerged from the start of the rehabilitation process and afterwards I also had an infection. Until a few months ago we were thinking of a cleaning operation but luckily everything went well. But it was a disastrous year personally and for the Sampdoria environment. But I had a lot of time to reflect and I understood that what I went through must be a strength, it was hard but everything that comes will be easier.”

Giampaolo had stopped his transfer, he was ready to explode, then the injury and the recovery that never arrived. How did he experience it?

«I was on the launching pad, I was coming off a very good season in Perugia, I felt Giampaolo’s trust. A knee injury happens but I lost Serie A and a year of my career. I’m not ashamed to say it, I thought I couldn’t do it anymore, I had hit rock bottom. But in the summer something changed inside me, I told myself that I had to get out of it and I’m doing it.”

How much does working on the head help in these cases?

“Much. I have talks with a psychologist and he is helping me a lot in my journey. The mental aspect should not be underestimated, it is fundamental to know how to transform the negative into a positive. I read a lot, the team meetings with the mental coach are also helping us.”

When did you feel you were on the right path?

«In this last period also because the team has started to win. The start wasn’t the best and when there is more negativity in the environment you see everything goes black. But now as a team we are coming out of it and I want to give my contribution.”

On Sunday we play in Brescia. Does Rigamonti remind you of anything?

“Yes. There I scored my last official goal with Perugia, in March 2022. And there the following summer I scored my last goal in a friendly against Sampdoria and Giampaolo told me that I would stay. Now he’s going back there, I’ve been thinking about it these days, in my opinion it’s not a coincidence. I’m just saying that I feel ready for Sunday. I dream of the first goal in the league with Samp, I miss the goal so much.”

Can we expect a Tardelli-style celebration?

«I can’t wait to rejoice, it will be a liberating scream that I’ve been waiting for for more than a year and a half. I want to resume the discussion interrupted in Perugia, I’m 25 years old, there’s time to recover: perseverance and patience will take me far.”

The third victory in a row came against Spezia but also Borini’s crack.

«We were surprised, from his post-race expression we thought it was a strain. I recently experienced the worst period of my life, I can understand it, we are close to him, we expect him soon.”

In the meantime you tips will have more responsibility.

«We all have them. The group is increasingly united. There have been many injuries, there was an emergency but now we all know how to suffer together, something has changed in us, in the last few races we have shown who we are and we want to continue. I am convinced that great things await us, we believe in Serie A. Between now and the end of 2023 we have five matches to completely reverse course and then enjoy the return.”

What is Pirlo giving you?

«Being coached by a world champion has an effect. He transmits his experience, his values, the management of details that makes the difference.”

He made his professional debut with Mihajlovic and Lombardo on the bench.

«I was in Torino, I owe them a lot, they threw me in a derby. Mihajlovic left me a lot from a human point of view: he always got straight to the point, the thing I appreciated most was his sincerity.”

You are one of the few footballers without tattoos.

“Yes, I confirm. I don’t know if I’m the only one on the team, but I like to be like this, “clean”.

Do you feel more Apulian like your father or South Tyrolean like your mother?

«More South Tyrolean. I was born and raised in Bolzano, I spent my childhood there before leaving at 14 to pursue my dream in football.”

Then he will be especially proud of Sinner.

«I’m happy for him, Italy and my land. He was monstrous, a shame about the ATP Finals, he immediately made up for it with Davis: as a great champion he fell and got up again with great mental strength, he is an example.”

Have you tried other sports?

«No, just football. It’s a passion that can’t be explained, while I was still I understood even more how much love I have for my sport and now I enjoy every moment on the pitch.”