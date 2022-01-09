Sampdoria coach Roberto D’Aversa commented on the 1-0 loss in Naples to DAZN’s microphones. “We are sorry to have conceded that kind of goal from Napoli, but our goalkeeper was not well in fact then he went out. We were a bit naive and in the first half we made too many mistakes in the disengagement phase. In attack there was a little bit and we had the first real chance but too little was done. The regret remains for that goal conceded at the end of the first half that decided the game. In the second half I changed form with three midfielders and the game was balanced up to the end. Despite the commitment and sacrifice, which was not lacking in Naples, we were not able to make a result tonight. I am satisfied with Rincon’s debut which allowed us to be more aggressive, unfortunately we lack the forwards, out for various reasons and in the end this weighs heavily. Ciervo’s match? Does this guy have a future since he has the qualities. He must improve the defensive phase. Market? We need to intervene but there is still a lot of it. and the rose “.