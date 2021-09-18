Genoa – “The team is doing well and with Empoli I want to see the same attitude shown with Inter. The compliments are nice but now I want the first victory in the league. “So Roberto D’Aversa, Sampdoria coach, on the official channels of the club presents tomorrow’s match in Tuscany with the Sampdoria veterans from a nice home draw with Inter:”When facing Milan and Inter it is easy to find the right concentration. In Empoli we will have to take the field with the same attitude fielded with the big names: it will be a test of maturity, even if this group has never given me worries from this point of view. Regardless of the opponent’s values, I want to see Sampdoria take the field aware of their means and with the determination of those who want to go and take their first championship victory “, explains the coach.

Who has no particular doubts about formation, ahead with 4-4-2: Quagliarella and Caputo will lead the attack. Ekdal returns to midfield and will be paired with Thorsby while Candreva and Damsgaard will play on the outside. And D’Aversa also warns his team: “I expect an insidious away match. We will face a team that still travels on the enthusiasm of the promotion won a few months ago and is coached by a trained and organized coach. Empoli will try to redeem the internal defeat with Venice but we want to win the whole stakes “, adds the coach who will confirm the defense lined up with the Nerazzurri. Colley and Yoshida in front of Audero with Bereszynski and Augello on the side lanes.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS