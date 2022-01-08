On the eve of the championship match against Napoli, the Sampdoria coach Roberto D’Aversa does not want to look for excuses even in the face of absences and the general period of uncertainty. The Sampdoria coach does not give up his fighting spirit, trying to relaunch his Sampdoria: «We can’t let difficulties break down, but we must be good at thinking and going further. We are facing a team like Napoli that in those same difficulties achieved an important result at Juventus. This means that the difference is in the way things are interpreted: woe, therefore, to leave submissive or already beaten. We give something more, transforming difficulties into positive energies ».

Adaptation. In the presentation of the “Maradona” match, the Dorian coach says: «The preparation of close matches like these is mostly done in front of the videos. Of course, you have to be good at reporting what you see on the pitch too. We must not feel sorry for ourselves, but think about how to make a positive result. An important performance will be needed. A match ball escaped against Cagliari and we must be good at going to get something right in a difficult match like that of Naples. COVID, postponements and open transfer market? It is not easy to keep the players focused, but what is important is that there is uniformity on the part of those who have to make the decisions, otherwise the championship risks being distorted ».