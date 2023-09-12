Genoa – The fears have been confirmed: A long stop is looming for Alex Ferraricruciate ligament injury for the Sampdoria defender.

The Sampdoria club “announces that the diagnostic tests to which the player Alex Ferrari was subjected, injured during Saturday morning’s training session, revealed a lesion of the anterior ligament of the right knee. As per the specialist consultation of Professor Claudio Mazzola, the defender will undergo surgery in the next few days; recovery times will be evaluated in the coming weeks”