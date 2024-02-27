Genoa – Sampdoria loses in the playoff match against Cremonese. Ghilardi responds to Dennis Johnsen's first goal. But in the second half Falletti scored.

Formations

Sampdoria: Stankovic; Piccini, Ghilardi, Gonzalez; Depaoli, Benedetti, Yepes, Darboe, Giordano; De Luca, Alvarez. On the bench: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Leoni, Barreca, F. Conti, Girelli, Askildsen, Pozzato, Verre, Alesi, Ntanda. All.: Pirlo

Cremonese: Jungdal; Antov, Ravanelli, Lochoshvili; Zanimacchia, Pickel, Majer, Johnsen, Quagliata; Tsadjout, Falletti. On the bench: Saro, Livieri, Bianchetti, Ghiglione, Marrone, Rocchetti, Della Rovere, Abrego, Coda, Vazquez, Afena-Gyan, Ciofani. All.: Stroppa

The inspection to check the conditions of the Ferraris after the rain: the referee then gave the green light