Genoa – Sampdoria faces Cosenza to find the first home win of the season, move a delicate ranking and strengthen Andrea Pirlo’s position. The coach is dealing with an emergency in defence, with Stojanovic and Murru out due to injury. The first replaced by the returning Depaoli, in the second consecutive start for Gonzalez, alongside Ghilardi, the youngest pair of central defenders in the championship. In midfield Girelli and Yepes preferred to Kasami and Ricci. Confirmation of the Esposito-Borini pairing in attack.

The formations

Sampdoria: Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Barreca; Girelli, Yepes, Vieira; Verres; Esposito, Borini. On the bench: Ravaglia, Panada, Giordano, Ricci, Askildsen, Porzi, Buyla, Kasami, Delle Monache, De Luca, La Gumina, Pedrola. All.: Pirlo

Cosenza: Micai; Rispoli, Meroni, Venturi, D’Orazio; Calò, Praszelik; Marras, Tutino, Mazzocchi; Strong. On the bench: Sgarbi, Marson, Fontanarosa, Crespi, Arioli, Viviani, Martino, Florenzi, Canotto, Voca, Barone, Zuccon. All.: Caserta