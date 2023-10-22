Genoa – Genoese day, yesterday, for the hostsmore than Matteo Manfredi. Between a walk, a lunch all together in the Porta Soprana area and then a further dinner in the city. The group of guests, made up of around ten people including businessmen and managers, some Asian, will then meet again this afternoon in the VIP area of ​​the Ferraris, to follow the match between Sampdoria and Cosenza in the property’s garage.

Yesterday Pirlo spoke about it, defining Manfredi the “president”: «We are happy that the president is here, I saw him yesterday (Friday) in training and then at lunch». In fact, the coach had reached the group by car at the restaurant, to have lunch together: «It’s pleasant when the managers are in contact with the dressing room, they make it clear that the club is very present and wants to do the same things that the team has in mind. squad. We are calm and happy, it still conveys a sense of belonging, even more so in a difficult moment like this.”

Manfredi has been pushing forward for some time now the search for a partner, even a minority one, to join the Sampdoria club in the short term. There are some “hot” leads, the next few weeks could be decisive in this sense. Today, among other things, Andrea Radrizzani should also be at Ferraris. He announced his presence, but with the obligatory conditional, considering how the Aser Ventures entrepreneur has now become accustomed to sudden changes in plans. In the meantime, the company has also reclaimed the September salaries, not federal. And by the end of the month he will have to pay the first installment to the creditors, as required by the debt restructuring plan approved by the Court of Genoa.