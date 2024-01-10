Genoa – There is no peace for Andrea Conti: the Sampdoria full-back has been working separately in recent days and the “instrumental tests he has undergone have highlighted a pain in the soleus muscle of his left leg which will be re-evaluated in two weeks”. For the former Milan player it is yet another stop in his unfortunate Dorian adventure.

Sebastiano Esposito and Pajtim Kasami, disqualified for the match against Venezia, also slowed down in Bogliasco: the two, tired, worked only in the gym to precautionary reasons but both should be back in the group for the training scheduled for tomorrow morning at Mugnaini.

On the market the new name linked to Samp is Simone Pafundi, 17 years old, an attacking midfielder for Udinese, who will go on loan to gain experience: on the player, called up to the national team by Roberto Mancini, there are Serie B clubs such as Reggiana and Venezia, The Blucerchiati also like the player who, however, must first thin out the squadcould be an idea for the attacking midfield in the event of Verre's farewell, as well as Mattia Aramu (of Genoa, now on loan at Bari) but there is a lot of competition.