Genoa – Sampdoria is in contact with Stefano Okaka and is trying to bring him back to the Blucerchiati. The striker, 34 years old, is a free agent, his last appearance dates back to May 8, he was playing in Turkey for Basaksehir, part of a match against Galatasary. Okaka, who also has other requests, is considering.

Last hours of the transfer market (gong at 8pm) for the Blucerchiati management, the negotiations in Milan directly involve not only sporting director Andrea Mancini and the head of scouting Lorenzo Giani, but also Matteo Manfredi, reference of the Blucerchiati shareholders, and his special collaborator Alessandro Messina. In addition to the striker, we are also looking for an additional central defender. And to fix some outgoing pieces.