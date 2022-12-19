Genoa – Advances confirmed, la Sampdoria also formalized with a press release on its website the failure to hold the second call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for today at 12 in the Milan office of the advisor Lazard.

The postponement was requested by the majority shareholders through Sport Spettacolo Holding, the parent company of Sampdoria, specifying that it was convened a new assembly for January (presumably the 5th) on the agenda “recapitalization of the company by means of a capital increase”.