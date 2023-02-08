Genoa – In the end Omar Colley he managed to achieve his objective, which has been evident for some time now, and that is to leave Sampdoria. In the night his agent Pastorello has found an agreement with the Turks of Besiktas who have been following him for some time and today, the last day of the transfer market in Turkey, he will sign the contract. The agreement between Besiktas and Sampdoria was reached for around 3 million, including some bonuses, outright.

A transfer that of the Gambian that had been in the air for some time now, also for his willingness to leave Sampdoria. Stankovic also knew that Colley could be sold, so much so that Gunter’s arrival was precisely from this point of view.

That of Monday evening with Monza was therefore Colley’s last appearance with the Sampdoria shirt.