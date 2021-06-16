Genoa – The news that Massimo Ferrero had been waiting for for days was received yesterday in the early afternoon from the press release 300 / A of the FIGC which the sporting title of women’s Serie A of Florentia San Gimignano to Sampdoria and at the same time to release the players registered for the Tuscan club. Which can be re-woven by the Sampdoria. Therefore, the Dorian women’s sector officially expands, which in the last few hours celebrated the access of the Excellence team to the playoff final which is worth the promotion to Serie C, on Sunday with the strong Pavia. From the federally obtained women’s A to the men’s A to be defended on the pitch next season.

Ferrero will go up to Milan today for a new episode of the casting on the coach. Together with the ds Osti he will meet Tullio Tinti, attorney of Roberto D’Aversa. It is not excluded that the coach himself may also be at the appointment, Parma would in fact be informed of this negotiation. The economic aspect of any contract will be addressed in more detail. However, there is still no air of decisive phases, even if D’Aversa’s candidacy is strong. In the end, his choice would “reward” the convincing operation exercised above all by Daniele Faggiano, who for weeks has been sponsoring the coach with whom he had worked in Parma with Ferrero.

For the president and Osti, the Milanese day will also be that of a new debate on the contents of the continuation of their report. Positive feelings. The bag of the coaches that for a couple of days has seen D’Aversa in the lead cannot, however, rule out yet the other competitors, especially Iachini and Giampaolo. As for Pirlo, last Saturday’s phone call from Pocetta to the former Juventus coach continues to have no follow-up.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS