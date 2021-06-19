Genoa – All postponed to next week for the new Sampdoria coach. At the moment Massimo Ferrero is divided into a runoff between D’Aversa and Giampaolo. He has not yet solved it and indeed he is engaged in continuous reflections that end up keeping alive other candidates, albeit detached, such as Mazzarri and Iachini. As for Ranieri, apart from the understandable denials of the president, a telephone call was launched on Wednesday. Phone call of which Pocetta is aware, at this moment the councilor closest to Ferrero.

Both D’Aversa and Giampaolo are related to Parma and Turin still a one year contract. They share the same agent, Tinti, who is taking charge of probing the two companies to understand the room for maneuver.

Ferrero expects part of the salary to remain in the Parma or Turin budget, believing he will be doing him a “favor” by taking away a coach who is no longer operational and on payroll. The Krauses and Cairo they don’t think so. Especially the Americans Krause, who would have been stunned by this all-Italian system of having to pay part of the salary of a coach who will go to work for another club.

In short, Parma does not want to contribute in any way at the moment. And it is created a situation of impasse. Because D’Aversa is oriented not to give discounts, and not to give up on any of the members of his large staff. The situation is equally complex on the Turin front for Giampaolo, even if the grenades have some economic situations with Sampdoria that could be used to reach a square.

Ferrero addressed the issue again yesterday in Rome Faggiano, ds that he would like to bring to Sampdoria and join Osti. We think about the skills, the duration of the contract (annual or two-year) but above all the economic aspect of the operation, considering that Ferrero cannot guarantee him the salary that instead he had agreed with Preziosi. Yesterday they were paid to the team, with some one day in advance of the FIGC deadline (May 31), including the salaries for April and May. Mandatory bank transfer for all clubs to be able to register for the next championship.

Good news for the staff of Sampdoria physiotherapists: at the express request of the coach Mancini, from today Mauro Doimi will go to implement the blue staff at the European Championship.

