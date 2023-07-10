Yesterday, Sunday 9 July, Gianluca Vialli would have turned 59. For the first birthday after his death, the former center forward of Sampdoria and the national team was remembered by Sampdoria fans from all over the world from Genoa to Tokyo. Blucerchiati fans celebrated him under the South Staircase to the tunes of Aldo De Scalzi and the Blue Cycle Band. But also the supporters of the Sampdoria Club Tokyo were gathered by their president Nobuito “Nobu” Suzuki to pay homage to the great Sampd’oro striker.



