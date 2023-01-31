Genoa – Emirhan Ilkhan moves to Sampdoria, Ronaldo Vieira goes to Turin. After the official signing of Koray Gunter (loan with obligation to buy in case of salvation from Hellas Verona), the Sampdoria club closes the exchange with the grenade between the two midfielders. Ilkhan, born in 2004, Turkish, had arrived in Turin from Besiktas last summer; Vieira, 24, has made 13 league appearances for Sampdoria this year.

The Sampdoria club, which in these last days market needs to monetize in view of the mid-February deadline for the payment of salaries, he then sold Ernesto Torregrossa outright to Pisa. The Tuscan club exercises the redemption six months in advance of the summer, obtaining a discount.