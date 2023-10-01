Genoa – Key match for Pirlo’s Sampdoria today’s match against Catanzaro (4.15pm). The Blucerchiati coach who considers it “a final” faces it by changing the formation, the Blucerchiati should line up with a 4-4-2 with Girelli and Pedrola on the outside. Ricci returns to midfield from the first minute, next to Vieira. In attack, in the end, Esposito wins the run-off with De Luca, he will be lined up alongside Borini. In Catanzaro there is Brignola and not Sounas, Biasci and Iemmello in attack. Roberto Mancini, coach of Saudi Arabia, will also be in the stands. He will arrive at the stadium together with Matteo Manfredi

The formations

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Barreca; Girelli, Ricci, Vieira, Pedrola; Esposito, Borini. On the bench: Ravaglia, Giordano, Gonzalez, Yepes, Askildsen, Verre, Kasami, Malagrida, Chilafi, Delle Monache, La Gumina, De Luca. All.: Pirlo

Catanzaro (4-4-2): Fulignati; Katseris, Scognamillo, Brighenti, Krajnc; Brignola, Ghion, Verna, Vandeputte; Biasci, Iemmello. On the bench: Sala, Borrelli, D’Andrea, Stoppa, Pontisso, Sounas, Miranda, Oliveri, Veroli, Ambrosino, Donnarumma. All.: Vivarini