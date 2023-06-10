Genoa – These are hectic and crucial days to guarantee the future of Sampdoria with the transfer of the Sampdoria club to the duo made up of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani who formalized the sale of Leeds United to the US fund 49ers Enterprises, already a minority shareholder. First of all, on the Samp front, work is underway to close the debt restructuring plan: the last step is to reach 60% even among creditor agents. Memberships have increased, the go-ahead from the last adamant is lacking, cautious optimism filters through, and agreements are expected to be reached between Monday and Tuesday.

The definition of restructuring plan will unblock the convertible bond loan which in fact will allow Manfredi and Radrizzani to take control of the company, in view of the capital increase and the conversion into shares. As part of the process of the negotiated settlement of the crisis in which Sampdoria is inserted and of the road taken of the debt restructuring, the authorization of the Court is required to unblock the “poc”.

The Sampdoria board he requested it last Thursday, the Court yesterday, Friday, postponed the decision which will be taken by June 19, with the appointment of an ad acta consultant to investigate the situation. These are steps considered physiological and the goal of the Sampdoria board of directors and the new investors is to obtain the green light before 19, by mid-June given the deadline of 20 June for registration in Serie B. The same Court has already evaluated positively the recovery plan by granting an extension of the protective measures for another 120 days as well as the expert for the negotiated settlement, the lawyer Eugenio Bissocoli, gave a positive opinion. Time is running out but, once the restructuring plan is closed, it is expected that we will soon also have the authorization for the convertible bond loan.