Genoa – “We did a lot more than in the first home game against Pisa, then it’s obvious, the games last 90 minutes and we threw it away a bit”. Second ko at Ferraris for Sampdoria, defeated 1-2 by Venice: after the match lost last night he spoke Fabio Borini, 32 years old, Sampdoria striker, a point of reference wanted by Pirlo who has already trained him in Turkey, at Fatih Karagumruk. “The difference with Venice? The others scored two goals, we scored one while they exploited two free kicks,” said Borini.

The difference was made by the substitutions, Borini himself came off in the second half: “Ricci and I came from a period in which we were out – he explained – I felt the flexor strainingRicci ditto, if we want to look at the championship prospectus it is over 38 matches not one and we were in control of the match, then as mentioned the match lasts 90 minutes. In Serie B the constancy of the game and the credibility of what is done for us makes the difference It’s a new path with all new players, with a new system, you need confidence in the game, I already tried it last year in Turkey and has brought results in a medium-low team, I know the benefits that the coach’s game can give to the team, the adaptation is a bit long, one is not born learned. But I enjoy playing, the game works and it shows.”

The attacker then focused on some teammates, from Pedrola, who scored the opening goal to Stankovic, who was surprised by Tessmann’s free-kick: “Pedrola played a good match, better than the last, has a lot to work on the instructions given by the coach, in the first half he was mentally isolated, in the second half he opened up, but he’s young, then continuity is what makes the difference. Stankovic? How old is he? He is young, Donnarumma are few, we hired him to let him play, mistakes are part of the game, without it it would be too easy. Missed the wickedness in the ending? It’s the same speech made for Stankovic, you can’t be 18 years old and have the experience of someone who has won 10 championships but you can’t be 32 years old and have the freshness of an 18 year old. Malice feeds on training: we have to work on it.”