Heavy absence tomorrow for Sampdoria in the Italian Cup in their debut at the Ferraris for the thirty-second against Sudtirol (6 pm, live on Italia 1 TV): Andrea Pirlo will have to do without Fabio Borini.

As communicated by the Sampdoria club, the 32-year-old striker “suffers from an affliction in the back muscles of his left thigh. In the coming days, the player will undergo medical-instrumental checks.

At Sampdoria it is hoped that it is a minor problem, but certainly the forward already trained by Pirlo in Fatih Karagumruk will not be available in the match scheduled for tomorrow, Monday 14 August, in Marassi.