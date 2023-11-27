Genoa – Fabio Borini risks surgery. The tests to which he is subjected at the Albaro Laboratory (carried out by Professor Enzo Silvestri) have highlighted a “severe tendon injury of the adductor longus of the left thigh for which the surgical option is being evaluated”.

Good news comes from Murru, who will rejoin his teammates tomorrow. Pedrola and Malagrida trained separately on the field.

The sports judge has meanwhile Andrea Pirlo disqualified for one match, “for having, at the end of the first half, vehemently contested the referee’s actions”. The episode that made the coach nervous was Bertola’s handball in the area, following Borini’s shot deflected by Kouda.