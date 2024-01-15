Andrea Pirlo will not recover any injured players for Friday evening's match at Marassi against Parma but there is one Sampdoria player who is making progress: Fabio Borini. The striker born in 1991, who has been undergoing rehabilitation in Liverpool in recent weeks, is now with his personal trainer in Abu Dhabi where he has started racing again.

Last week's check-up with Professor Lasse Lempainen, who operated on him in Helsinki in recent months for the injury to the adductor longus tendon in his left thigh suffered against Spezia, had a positive outcome. Borini will return to Bogliasco at the beginning of February but we will most likely have to wait until March to see him back on the pitch.

In the meantime, the team immediately returned to work at Mugnaini this morning, after the defeat in Venice: the team worked divided into two groups with different sessions for those who played at Penzo and those who didn't and tomorrow, Tuesday, they will train in the afternoon in view of Friday night's match at Marassi against Parma. Challenge in which Pirlo will have to do without Benedetti who will be disqualified for one match after Venezia's expulsion but will find Facundo Gonzalez who has served his time off.