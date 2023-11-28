Fabio Borini will be operated on tomorrow, Wednesday, in Finland. The Blucerchiati striker, 32 years old, was visited this afternoon by Professor Lasse Lempainen in the Pihlajalinna hospital in Turku who confirmed the need for surgical intervention after the injury to the adductor longus tendon of the left thigh suffered in the second half of the match won 2-1 against Spezia.

The operation will be carried out tomorrow, in the same Finnish facility where the player was visited today. Borini will be out of at least two months but after the operation it will be possible to establish more precisely the timing for his return to the field. In the meantime, his teammates are sending numerous messages of encouragement for the attacker via social media. “We are waiting for you – wrote Sebastiano Esposito – we will fight and win for you too”.