Genoa – La negotiation with Fabio Borini, which had been going on for a few days, ended yesterday. The attacker, who was released after his contract with the Turks ended Fatih Karagumrukarrives in Genoa today, will undergo medical examinations tomorrow and in afternoon will already be in Bogliasco, for the first training session of the season. Borini is another of Andrea Pirlo’s requests, he had already trained him in Turkey.

It’s about the second incoming operation of the new management of Radrizzani, after the counter ransom of Falcone from Lecce. So of the first full-fledged arrival. Borini had already been treated by Sampdoria in January 2020, but in the end he preferred Verona’s offer.

AND the second will be Matteo Ricci, 29 years old, former Spezia midfielder and now Frosinone midfielder with a contract expiring in June 2024, but last season on loan always at Fatih Karagumruk. He too has his medical appointments scheduled for tomorrow morning.