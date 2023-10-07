Ascoli – Second consecutive goal, again from a penalty, but this time it brought a point to Sampdoria: after the 1-1 draw in Ascoli, Fabio Boriniauthor of the equalizer, commented on the match as follows: “The desire to lose is never there, there is always the desire to win and get a result. Today we were more of a category team than other times, which we have to learn to do and this brought us to the result. When we went down, we managed to react and this is what must trigger the spark within us, a mental and angry reaction to take the result and the match.”

Sampdoria is still second to last but Borini, coached last year by Pirlo in Turkey, is sure that the Blucerchiati will rise again: “The coach is always the coach, he is constant, he works hard as always. I know it won’t go badly with himlast year we were in the same position and then we achieved the best result in the history of Fatih Karagumruk, I’m not worried about how it will end, I don’t even think about it, I detach myself from the emotionality of the situation because I have to see things clearly. The ranking? Even other years, not just this year, I never watch it until March, when you have fun, watching it now is futile, we have to work on ourselves first, the ranking is a consequence. The new module? We are trying to find solutions, we are not passive, the staff and the coach are not, the change of direction today, of Parma, Catanzaro are an example of the search for solutions that improve each player and the team.”

This time from the spot he had a former teammate as his rival Vivian: “The result was the same: goal. Did I celebrate less today? Because we had drawn and I wanted to go on to win, against Catanzaro it was the opening goal.” Strongly desired by Pirlo, Borini explains how he is experiencing this difficult situation for the team: “How do I live the moment? With consistency, without putting the emotional part into it that makes you think negative thoughts. Whether they are positive or negative thoughts, it is the emotion that makes you influence in the judgment, you have to continue to work and strike the iron, detaching yourself from emotions, I know that they are the ones that can influence one judgment rather than another”.