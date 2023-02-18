Genoa – The very important draw with Inter “is already history”. Dejan Stankovic focuses on the challenge to the Ferraris against Bologna (at 3 pm). The coach asks the team to get there with the right spirit, with the awareness that it will be a challenge with a very high coefficient in terms of the weight it can have in the standings.

“We are adults, grown-ups, responsible and we know that every match is important – says the Sampdoria coach on the club’s official channels – Let’s not put unnecessary pressure on ourselves because we know for ourselves that every challenge is worth everything. In the last releases we have seen improvements, we have managed to create quite a lot. Since 4 January we have put into practice a job that is clearly growing: we just need to score, but we are on the right track. We need the goal and the victory.”



The standings are always very delicate: “The players put themselves on the front line together with the staff. The last match was a demonstration of the guys who are always ready, I’m very proud of them. They are a united group, they are all owners: we cannot be saved if not all together”.

And then the coach also dwells on the affection of the fans: “When I say together, it also applies to them. Together to change, together to climb up the table and have peace of mind to work even harder. I have spent many words for the people and not I will never stop thanking her. Our boys deserve an applause and a hug: they have shown that they care about these colours”.