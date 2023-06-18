Genoa – Lanna, Nicolini, Kutuzov, Volpi, Balleri, Flachi, Bazzani, Casazza, Pazzini, Bellucci, Palombo, Pedone, Pozzi. With a squad like this, promotion to Serie A would be pure formality. It was to bring her together the 18th Festa degli Ultras Tito Cucchiaroni, the first at the Ferrarismade even more unique by the good news from Friday’s Assembly, with the advent of the new owners, Manfredi and Radrizzani who saved Sampdoria.

Sampdoria, Blucerchiati Ultras party at Ferraris: “We are free”



Full South Staircase, the highlight in Marassi comes shortly after 20, when on stage put up Marco Lanna climbs under the steps, accompanied by the chorus “A president, there is only one president”. “It has been a difficult year and a half, thank you, because your support has never been lacking, always in a composed manner, in Sampdoria style”, the words of Lanna who applauds Mihajlovic and Vialli and receives a plaque from the fans «because our thanks for you will never be enough».

“If May 30 was our April 25, the Liberation of Sampdoria, the Festa degli Ultras this year will be our June 2, Sampdoria Republic Day», said Enzo Tirotta, historic leader of the fans. And so it was. Opening from the morning, at 10, with tournaments for children, stands, the exhibition with Vialli’s historic shirts from the Samp Doria Museum. Then, in the afternoon, the presentation of the Giacomo Fantoni voluntary association, named after “Bek”, the unforgettable leader of the South. «Next year will be very tough, but we’ll be there », the rallying cry of the fans. Who proposes: “We could make some t-shirts in the name of the South to raise money to give a hand to those who will go on the most distant away games”.

Afterwards, around 19, a representation of Samp employees is called on stage, about fifteen, per pay homage “to those who have kept the shack going in the last year”. Immediately after, here are the great exes, starting with those who have already risen from B to A with Sampdoria, like Palombo: “It’s an honor to be here, with work we’ll get back up,” says Angelo, this season on Stankovic’s staff, yesterday, however, thanked “for understanding the spirit of Sampdoria”. Many alternate. Pedone (“you were a show in the toughest year”), Volpi (“it’s been a long time since I’ve seen a Sud like this year”), Flachi who launches the chants and assures: “Sorry that Samp is in B but the South is from A». Then his twin Bazzani (“I who know you am not surprised by what you have done”), Casazza, and Pozzi as the “Din Don” rises.

There is room for those who have reached the cups, such as the surprise guest Pazzini, Kutuzov, Bellucci. «Radrizzani take us to Europe», sings the Sud who then launches a «Ciao, Ferrero, ciao». Sampdoria arrives. There is Doctor Baldari, Buono (technical collaborator with Deki), Elisabetta Oliviero of the Women who sings Letter from Amsterdam. Then the final “trident”, with Lanna, Panconi (“without you we wouldn’t have made it”) and Francesca Mantovani: “W la Sampdoria, we are free”.