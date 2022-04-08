Genoa – Attack is still one of Marco Giampaolo’s greatest concerns in view of the away match in Bologna. But to the usual structural problems of restricted choices (only four players with offensive characteristics at full disposal, Caputo, Quagliarella, Sabiri and Sensi), a concern was added yesterday for Francesco Caputo that during the afternoon pre-training bull in a fortuitous clash with a partner he reported a blow to the knee which caused him some problems, forcing him to interrupt the session.

The attacker

