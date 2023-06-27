Genoa – Today will surely be the day of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani, who will arrive in Genoa in the afternoon to enter the Corte Lambruschini headquarters for the first time and begin the series of meetings, which will continue at least tomorrow, with the current management of Sampdoria.

Yesterday was supposed to be Fabio Grosso’s day. He wasn’t, and he won’t come again. The coach surrendered to his perplexities and called himself out, “I’m not coming to Sampdoria”. Everything to be redone for the blucerchiata bench, actually not. Because just yesterday morning Andrea Radrizzani had an appointment with Andrea Pirlo. Not exactly a new name in the casting, given that indeed he had been among the very first to have been part of it. Pirlo returned to the scene yesterday, slipping into the ever-widening gap opened precisely by the doubts that Grosso then became a definitive refusal in the evening.

The appointment went well. The former coach of Fatih Karagümrük would have given his availability and leaked his enthusiasm for Sampdoria. The former midfielder, 44 years old, had been launched in Serie A in 2020/2021, coming from the main bench, that of Juventus. Promoted, he in fact coached the Bianconeri U23, by Fabio Paratici for after Maurizio Sarri. A season ended with qualification for the Champions League and two trophies, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

Pirlo is not even an absolute new name for the Sampdoria bench, he had in fact been one of the many contacted by the former patron Massimo Ferrero in June 2021, for the post-Ranieri. Pirlo has never coached in Serie B, and has already gained international experience first in Serie A and in the Champions League, then in the Turkish SuperLig. There is therefore a change in the “Cesarini area” between two former teammates in the national team who had achieved the feat at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

It’s over with Grosso. In recent days, the coach had taken a few days to reflect, above all to deepen the contents of the proposal from the investors Gestio Capital/Aser Ventures, even if the radio-market had also linked his name to the Nizza bench, where Farioli should go, who last Thursday reached an agreement in principle with the owner of the Rossoneri club, the English tycoon Jim Ratcliffe. But without putting pen to paper. And indeed, today he is really expected on the French Riviera to sign the ready contracts. And they don’t expect a sensational turnaround. Farioli’s name also returns to the Sampdoria bench, because it is in Radrizzani’s thoughts, he has already spoken to him in recent days. Personality and idea of ​​football intrigue him.

Grosso’s refusal, Pirlo’s overbearing sudden emergence and Farioli’s suggestion. Today is truly the right day for Radrizzani to make the first impactful decision for his Sampdoria: to announce the name of the coach for next season. And present it in the next few days, maybe already this week.

Always shrouded in “mist”, however, the search for the sporting director appears from the outside. The names that go around are those of Tognozzi and Baldini, for him it would be reconfirmation after the last very troubled season in which he was constantly forced to work in an emergency situation. In the last few hours, that of Giraldi, ex Nottingham Forest, has also emerged. But above all it is a question of understanding what kind of sporting director Radrizzani is looking for, in the light of the structure he wants to give to Samp, full of specializations and divisions between scouting and which however end up intersecting. With Nicola Legrottaglie who will assume the role of technical director in close contact with the team and the various staff. And a scouting sector that can have Lorenzo Giani as a new point of reference, now at Juventus.