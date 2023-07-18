Livigno – Now it’s also official: Antonio Barreca is a new Sampdoria footballer with a contract until 2025. Say hello to Tommaso Augello who moved to Cagliari in the deal that brought Barreca to the Sampdoria.

“I want to greet and thank my teammates – said Augello in a video message on Instagram greeting Sampdoria – all the people I met in the 4 years at Sampdoria, the technical staff, the management and the fans who always supported us throughout the year. last time it was difficult and I give him a big thank you. I lived 4 intense years with good and bad moments but the fans have always been by our side. I wish you to return to Serie A as soon as possibleI wish you all the best of luck, please give your all”.

In the evening midfielder Stefano Girelli is expected in training campborn in 2001, last season on loan to Lecco, just released from Cremonese.