The flu continues to circulate in the Sampdoria house. At Mugnaini this morning Andrea Pirlo met up with Antonio Barreca, who was hit by the virus in recent days and is now regularly in the group. At the same time, midfielder Stefano Girelli remained on precautionary rest, struggling with this slight viral illness which, however, should not prevent him from being present in Modena on Saturday (4.15 pm).

Marco Delle Monache also met again in the group, having returned to Bogliasco from his internship with coach Bernardo Corradi’s Under 19 national team. Pirlo examines the solutions to replace the suspended Verre, from the Norwegian Askildsen, to the B plans, such as the advancement of Depaoli (with Stojanovic as full-back) or the retreat of Esposito (with De Luca as center forward).

Lorenzo Malagrida, Nicola Murru and Estanislau Pedrola will return after the break and continue their respective recovery paths in the gym. While waiting to return to the pitch, Malagrida, a Finale Ligure midfielder who grew up in the Sampdoria youth academy, can console himself with the renewal of his contract until 2026.