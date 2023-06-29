Genoa – After the presentation of Andrea Pirlo as the new coach of Sampdoria, today the staff of the Sampdoria coach was made official who, as expected, will follow what had al Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey.

The assistant coach will be Robert Baronio, brotherly friend and former teammate of Pirlo. Paolo Bertelli will be there as athletic trainer and for him, already at Sampdoria with Claudio Ranieri, it will be a return. To complete the staff there are Mauro Bertoni, technical collaborator and Nicola Pavarini, goalkeeper coach.