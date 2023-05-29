soccer

Valerio Arrichiello

“Our investors are people who care about Sampdoria. The capital increase without Ferrero’s approval can be done legally. We already have the accounts on the account, but they chose another option: we don’t know this plan, I don’t know what to say. I’m here, like you, to figure out what’s going to happen. Collaborate with Radrizzani? I don’t think the conditions exist.” This was stated by Alessandro Barnaba, who with the Merlyn Partners fund and the support of Edoardo Garrone had presented the other offer to which Radrizzani-Manfredi’s was preferred



05:29