Genoa – At the end of the missed shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria, Alexander Barnabasa financier interested in taking over Sampdoria, has issued the following press release.

“The information disseminated in a workmanlike manner by the current owner and by sources close to the company of a negotiation still in progress between Merlyn Partners, the fund we manage, and the Rosan Trust and the lending banks, had the sole objective of Of distract the institutions of football, the world of the media and more generally the public opinion from the dramatic situation of Sampdoria and from the real causes that brought the club to be at the center of this storm”, reads the note.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting of 20 January 2023, which for the fifth time saw the absence of the majority shareholder, is yet another proof of the lack of will on the part of the current owners to seriously tackle the rescue of society. Said Shareholders’ Meeting represented the last technically useful date to be able to carry out an intervention on the share capital by any shareholder who could have an impact on the January market. As already declared on 5 and again on 14 January 2023, we reiterate that Merlyn Partners has, reluctantly, abandoned the Sampdoria project due to the absence of the conditions deemed necessary for a credible and feasible path. All the rumors relating to our new commitment are therefore devoid of any foundation”, concludes the note from Barnabas.